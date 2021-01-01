1:1 Milk Chocolate Barracuda Bar
1:1 Milk Chocolate Barracuda Bar
by Detroit Edible Company
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Barracuda bar just got better, meet our 1:1 Barracuda Bar that contains 100mg THC and 100mg CBD. This 1:1 ratio is called the “golden ratio” because it has been reported that cannabis users reported the most beneficial effects when combining a 1:1 ratio of THC/CBD. If you are feeling the stressors that life brings, try our 1:1 Barracuda bar to feel ultimate relaxation. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, chocolate liquor processed with alkali, cocoa butter, milk fat, lecithin, vanillin, natural flavors, mint extract, cannabis extract, hemp extract. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
