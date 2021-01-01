1000mg CBD Barracuda Bar
About this product
Have you ever wanted to try Cannabis but don’t desire the feeling of being “high”, well we’ve got you covered with our new 1000mg CBD Bar! This CBD bar mixes our smooth decadent Belgian chocolate with the purest CBD Distillate to make this amazingly relaxing chocolate bar. Containing a grand total of 1000mg making each easily breakable rectangle 50mg. Take this bar on the go for when your day-to-day stressors become too much. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, milk, cocoa butter, chocolate liquor, lecithin, vanillin, and hemp extract. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
