Chocolate Fudge
About this product
Do you have a craving for a delicious piece of rich creamy chocolate fudge, well look no further! Here at Detroit Edible Company, we have crafted the perfect fudge made with the highest quality ingredients. INGREDIENTS: Fudge mix (brown sugar, nonfat milk solids, dry creams, sugar, corn syrup solids, chocolate liquor, hydrogenated palm kernel oil with soy lecithin, sodium caseinate, cocoa, sorbitol, salt, cocoa butter, natural flavors) water, butter, potassium sorbate, cannabis. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
