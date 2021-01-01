Dark Chocolate Barracuda Bar
Dark Chocolate Barracuda Bar
by Detroit Edible Company
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Crafted from the highest quality ingredients comes our Dark Chocolate Barracuda bar. Our chocolate is made with 65% Belgian Chocolate melted down for the smoothest consumption experience to date! We combine this decadent chocolate with the purest Distillate from our very own Michigan-made Cannalicious Labs. Barracuda Bars come with 20 homogenized rectangles for the ability to take 5mg (2.5mg if broken in half) at a time. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, chocolate liquor processed with alkali, cocoa butter, milk fat, lecithin, vanillin, natural flavors, cannabis extract. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
