About this product
If you have ever wanted an edible but don’t want to eat a traditional gummy or piece of chocolate, we have the answer. Detroit Edible Company's 100mg Honey is the most unique and versatile edible on the market especially. There are an endless amount of uses for our honey from putting some honey in your tea to a decadent honey glazed salmon dinner, this product is perfect for you! INGREDIENTS: Honey, Cannabis Extract, and soy lecithin. Contains Soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.