Honey

by Detroit Edible Company

Honey

If you have ever wanted an edible but don’t want to eat a traditional gummy or piece of chocolate, we have the answer. Detroit Edible Company's 100mg Honey is the most unique and versatile edible on the market especially. There are an endless amount of uses for our honey from putting some honey in your tea to a decadent honey glazed salmon dinner, this product is perfect for you! INGREDIENTS: Honey, Cannabis Extract, and soy lecithin. Contains Soy.

Here at Detroit Edible Company, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.

