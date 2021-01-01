Minnow Bar
About this product
Our Barracuda Bar went and had a baby, and its name is Minnow Bar! Our deliciously smooth milk chocolate is now a single serving size of 10mg with four breakable rectangles coming out to 2.5mg a piece, perfect for a newcomer to cannabis or those wanting to microdose. The perfect way to start your cannabis journey! INGREDIENTS: Sugar, milk, cocoa butter, chocolate, liquor, lecithin, vanillin, and cannabis extract. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
