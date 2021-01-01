Mint Dark Chocolate Barracuda Bar
About this product
Detroit Edible Company has taken their already deliciously smooth Dark Chocolate to a whole new level by adding fresh mint making it our coolest bar yet! We combine this decadent chocolate with the purest Distillate from our very own Michigan-made Cannalicious Labs. Our Mint Barracuda Bars come with 20 homogenized rectangles for the ability to take 5mg (2.5mg if broken in half) at a time. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, chocolate liquor processed with alkali, cocoa butter, milk fat, lecithin, vanillin, natural flavors, cannabis extract. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
