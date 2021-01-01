Peanut Butter
About this product
Who doesn’t love peanut butter, well we made it even more lovable by infusing our own Cannalicious Labs distillate. Detroit Edible Company has partnered with a local Michigan company known as Naturally Nutty for the smoothest peanut butter with the most natural ingredients possible making our 100mg Peanut butter. Detroit Fudge peanut butter is the perfect product for those who don’t want to just consume their edible but truly enjoy it. If you like to cook or bake this product is perfect for you! INGREDIENTS: Peanuts, cannabis extract, sunflower lecithin, salt. Contains Peanuts.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
