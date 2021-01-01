Pumpkin Spice Fudge- Seasonal
by Detroit Edible CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We here at Detroit Edible Company have crafted the perfect limited edition Pumpkin Spice Fudge. If you like pumpkin pie grab a piece of our pumpkin spice fudge instead, you won't be able to tell the difference. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, pumpkin, hydrogenated palm kernel oil with soy lecithin, corn syrup solids, butter (cream, salt), brown sugar, nonfat dry milk sorbitol, water, salt, cinnamon, artificial flavor, caramel color, potassium sorbate (preservative), ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cannabis extract. Contains Soy and Milk.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.