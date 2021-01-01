 Loading…

Pumpkin Spice Fudge- Seasonal

by Detroit Edible Company

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We here at Detroit Edible Company have crafted the perfect limited edition Pumpkin Spice Fudge. If you like pumpkin pie grab a piece of our pumpkin spice fudge instead, you won't be able to tell the difference. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, pumpkin, hydrogenated palm kernel oil with soy lecithin, corn syrup solids, butter (cream, salt), brown sugar, nonfat dry milk sorbitol, water, salt, cinnamon, artificial flavor, caramel color, potassium sorbate (preservative), ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cannabis extract. Contains Soy and Milk.

About this brand

Here at Detroit Edible Company, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.

