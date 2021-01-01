Rocky Road Fudge
About this product
If you are looking for a delicious rich chocolate fudge with a kick of sweetness look no further. Our Rocky Road fudge is crafted with our perfected smooth chocolate fudge recipe with a few extra ad-ins. We have added walnuts and marshmallows to make the experience magical. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, water, walnuts, marshmallows (corn syrup, sugar, modified tetrasodium pyrophosphate [an emulsifier], blue 1), butter (cream, salt), corn syrup solids, chocolate liquor, hydrogenated palm kernel oil with soy lecithin, cocoa, brown sugar, nonfat dry milk, sodium caseinate), sorbitol, salt, cocoa butter, artificial flavor, caramel color, potassium sorbate (preservative), soy lecithin (an emulsifier), natural vanilla, cannabis extract. Contains Milk, Soy, and Tree Nuts.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
