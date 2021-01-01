Sour Blue Raspberry Bolts
by Detroit Edible Company
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Detroit Edible Company is proud to introduce Bolts, Michigan’s first nano-infused THC gummies. Utilizing nano-emulsion technology, Bolts consumers will feel the psychoactive effects in as little as 15 minutes!
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
Here at Detroit Edible Company, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
