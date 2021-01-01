Strawberry Guppy Gummies
by Detroit Edible CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Your nights just got a lot more relaxing with Detroit Edible Company Guppy Gummies. Try our delicious Strawberry Guppy Gummies infused with the Purest THC and CBN Distillate to help you prepare for a restful night’s sleep. Each serving contains 10mg of THC to 2mg of CBN using proprietary dosing technology. INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Sorbitol, Strawberry (propylene glycol, alcohol, triacetin, natural and artificial flavoring) Cannabis Extract, FD&C red 40, FD&C blue 1.
About this brand
Detroit Edible Company
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.