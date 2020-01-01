Bubblegum Diesel Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This diamond was mined from just over 900 grams of pure Satellite OG which was polished down to a slab just over 181 carats of flawless Canary VVS-1 shatter.
Bred by Satellite, Satellite OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Satellite OG captures the heavy, long-lasting euphoria typical of OG heritage, but despite its strong indica influence, this strain delivers buzzing cerebral energy that keeps creativity sharp. A pungent skunky aroma bursts from the kief-caked buds, but the smell translates on the exhale to sweet candy and invigorating pine. Like a satellite ascending into the cosmos, Satellite OG weightlessly elevates the mood and the mind to a place where happiness meets total relaxation.