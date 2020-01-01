 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Diamond Dab - Testarossa Wax

Diamond Dab - Testarossa Wax

by DIAMOND DAB

Write a review
DIAMOND DAB Concentrates Solventless Diamond Dab - Testarossa Wax

$80.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Diamond Dab - Testarossa Wax by DIAMOND DAB

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Satellite OG

Satellite OG

Bred by Satellite, Satellite OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Satellite OG captures the heavy, long-lasting euphoria typical of OG heritage, but despite its strong indica influence, this strain delivers buzzing cerebral energy that keeps creativity sharp. A pungent skunky aroma bursts from the kief-caked buds, but the smell translates on the exhale to sweet candy and invigorating pine. Like a satellite ascending into the cosmos, Satellite OG weightlessly elevates the mood and the mind to a place where happiness meets total relaxation.

About this brand

DIAMOND DAB Logo
Diamond Dab is committed to bringing you flawless concentrates, using only the most advanced techniques and precision equipment from around the world. Cut, Color and Clarity. The Diamond Dab standard. All of our diamonds are locally mined and SC-LABS certified.