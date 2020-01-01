 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.

 

It's quick. It's easy. It's weed in a bag.