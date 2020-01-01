 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Cherry Sherbet Sugar 1g

Cherry Sherbet Sugar 1g

by Dime Bag

Dime Bag Concentrates Solvent Cherry Sherbet Sugar 1g

About this strain

Cherry Sherbet

Cherry Sherbet

Cherry Sherbet is an indica-dominant delight. This stinky sweet herb is the genetic cross of Sour Sherbet and Cherry Pie. These heavy-hitting buds will smoke sweet and tangy, settling behind the eyes and melting over the body, coating the smoker in a warm physical buzz coupled with an unlifted cerebral haze. Pack a bowl of this fine flower to help combat depression and chronic anxiety.     

About this brand

It's quick. It's easy. It's weed in a bag.