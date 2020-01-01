 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Tartz 50mg 10-pack

by Dime Bag

Cherry Tartz 50mg 10-pack

About this product

Dime Bag Edibles are precision-dosed, delicious sweet and sour tarts with high-quality, full-spectrum oil made in Loudpack’s premiere manufacturing lab in Greenfield, California. Dime Bag Edibles are non-GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat and will be available in 100 milligram (mg) THC packages (10 x 5 mg doses).

About this brand

Dime Bag Logo
It's quick. It's easy. It's weed in a bag.