Sativa

Sour Tangie

by Dime Bag

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

Dime Bag Logo
It's quick. It's easy. It's weed in a bag.