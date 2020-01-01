 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Trident

by Dime Bag

Dime Bag Cannabis Flower Trident

About this product

About this strain

Trident

Trident

Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it's an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident's low THC levels (usually under 6%) don't mean you won't feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.

About this brand

