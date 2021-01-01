 Loading…

Blueberry Lemon Haze - Disposable Pen 0.6g

by Dime Industries

Dime Industries Vaping Vape Pens Blueberry Lemon Haze - Disposable Pen 0.6g

BLUEBERRY LEMON HAZE - This flavor profile is a cross between Super Lemon Haze and Blueberry Haze. The sweet and sour strain provides an uplifting energetic buzz, becoming more euphoric as you smoke it. This flavor profile is reminiscent of sipping a fruity lemonade, while smoking a joint on patio during a sunset. An instant classic, this flavor profile will keep you wanting more. Genetics: Super Lemon Haze x Blueberry Haze Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene

Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. "Think Higher!"

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.

 

