Blueberry Lemon Haze - Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Dime Industries
About this product
BLUEBERRY LEMON HAZE - This flavor profile is a cross between Super Lemon Haze and Blueberry Haze. The sweet and sour strain provides an uplifting energetic buzz, becoming more euphoric as you smoke it. This flavor profile is reminiscent of sipping a fruity lemonade, while smoking a joint on patio during a sunset. An instant classic, this flavor profile will keep you wanting more. Genetics: Super Lemon Haze x Blueberry Haze Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene
About this brand
Dime Industries
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
