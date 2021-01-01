 Loading…

Indica

About this product

FORBIDDEN FRUIT - A Cherry Pie and Tangie cross, this flavor profile is equally forbidden as it is fruity. A delicious combination of tropical fruits, berries, cherries, and citrus, this flavor profile will transport your tastes buds to a tropical vacation. After a long day, this flavor profile is great for dealing with physical pain or discomfort; working so well, it should be forbidden. Genetics: Cherry Pie x Tangie Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene

About this brand

Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

