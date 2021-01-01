Peach Kush - Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Dime Industries
About this product
PEACH KUSH - If Peaches and Cream met OG Kush at a bar, Peach Kush was the result. Composed of earthy undertones, a sweet peachy body, and a creamy finish, this blend is one of our favorites. As a mellow indica, this strain can be smoked all day without bringing you into a full slumber, while relaxing enough to leave you well rested after a long day. Genetics: Peaches and Cream x OG Kush Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Beta Pinene, Ocimene
About this brand
Dime Industries
About this strain
Peach Kush
