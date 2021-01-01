 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Peach Kush - Disposable Pen 0.6g
Hybrid

Peach Kush - Disposable Pen 0.6g

by Dime Industries

Dime Industries Vaping Vape Pens Peach Kush - Disposable Pen 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

PEACH KUSH - If Peaches and Cream met OG Kush at a bar, Peach Kush was the result. Composed of earthy undertones, a sweet peachy body, and a creamy finish, this blend is one of our favorites. As a mellow indica, this strain can be smoked all day without bringing you into a full slumber, while relaxing enough to leave you well rested after a long day. Genetics: Peaches and Cream x OG Kush Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Beta Pinene, Ocimene

About this brand

Dime Industries Logo
Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”

About this strain

Peach Kush

