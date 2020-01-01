 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Wedding Cake Disposable Pen 0.5g
Hybrid

Wedding Cake Disposable Pen 0.5g

by Dime Industries

Write a review
Dime Industries Concentrates Cartridges Wedding Cake Disposable Pen 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

Dime Industries Logo
Dime Cartridges are a cut above the rest. Our premium vape line is never cut with PG, PEG or VG. Instead, mixed with our THC distillate are natural terpene blends formulated from cannabis strains. Our brand's unique cartridges and batteries were specifically engineered around our quality oil, as our 90%+ THC oil requires patented technology and one of the strongest batteries on the market to produce the heady clouds we're known for. All of our cartridges are hand filled with special care from our production team, ensuring consistency and quality. Experience the difference by visiting one of our trusted retail partners.