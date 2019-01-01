About this product

Critical Kush combines the well-known high-producing strain Critical (Mass) with OG Kush. It is an 80% indica and 20% Sativa hybrid. The smoke of Critical Kush has an earthy, aromatic and spicy flavour. Its effect is very relaxing for mind and body but by no means debilitating. Tension and stress simply melt away. It is useful for pain relief and, used before bed time, will help to ensure a good night's sleep.