Critical Kush combines the well-known high-producing strain Critical (Mass) with OG Kush. It is an 80% indica and 20% Sativa hybrid. The smoke of Critical Kush has an earthy, aromatic and spicy flavour. Its effect is very relaxing for mind and body but by no means debilitating. Tension and stress simply melt away. It is useful for pain relief and, used before bed time, will help to ensure a good night's sleep.
Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.