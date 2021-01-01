About this product
Dipper by Dip Devices is a unique and multi-functional torchless concentrate vaporizer for portable dabbing and vaping. Dipper features a powerful 900 mAh battery. The innovative Vapor Tip Atomizer is a convenient and simple way to dab without a rig and torch or any loading. The Quartz Crystal Atomizer allows the user to load the Dipper like a traditional pack-and-go dab pen but get a true dab rig hit.
