 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Dipper

Dipper

by Dip Devices

Write a review
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers Dipper
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers Dipper
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers Dipper
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers Dipper
Dip Devices Vaping Portable Vaporizers Dipper

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dipper by Dip Devices is a unique and multi-functional torchless concentrate vaporizer for portable dabbing and vaping. Dipper features a powerful 900 mAh battery. The innovative Vapor Tip Atomizer is a convenient and simple way to dab without a rig and torch or any loading. The Quartz Crystal Atomizer allows the user to load the Dipper like a traditional pack-and-go dab pen but get a true dab rig hit.

About this brand

Dip Devices Logo
Unparalleled in versatility, our devices evolve and adapt to you. Artful and innovative engineering allows you to consume cannabis how, when, and where you want. All designs feature our patented airflow technology, eliminating the need for inconvenient butane torches, and easily adjustable power settings elevate your experience with purer flavors and more clouds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review