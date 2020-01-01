About this product

We are happy to provide this innovative syrup- a perfectly mixed one of a kind cannabis liquid you can enjoy by the teaspoon alone or pour into a carbonated beverage or juice to make a mixed drink of your choice. Adabinol™ is a Live Resin Infused Cannabis syrup- a perfectly blended premium quality liquid cannabinoid and terpene combination that is easy to dose. It doesn't stick to your cup and mixes well into many beverages. It is highly absorbable and effects are almost immediately felt.