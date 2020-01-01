About this product

Adropinol™ is the first organic raw hemp seed oil sublingual product with live resin cannabis as its base. Liposomally enhanced liquid absorption is highly effective for medicinal purposes and is very discreet and easy to dose. Adropinol™ is highly concentrated for easy management of micro-dosing capabilities. Why take a dropper full when you can take a drop? Each drop delivers 2.5mg respectively and there are 100 drops per bottle. We make a high CBD, high THC, and balance 1:1 version, so it’s easy to create your own experience.