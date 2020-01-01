 Loading…

Banana Punch Live Resin 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm

About this strain

Banana Punch

Banana Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain. It is made by crossing Banana OG and Purple Punch. Banana Punch is known for its unique tropical terpene profile, which gives it a distinct smell of ripe bananas with just a hint of fruity spice. When it comes to flavor, Banana Puch has hazey notes of berries, freshly cut pinapple and of course, bananas. Banana Punch is generally regarded as a heavy strain that delivers long-lasting and tranquil effects from head to toe. New users should know that the high from Banana Punch tends to be a bit of a creeper as it slowly induces a full body high. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch nugs are cakey and typically have a heavy layer of trichomes with vibrant colors that range from purple to orange.

About this brand

Dirty Arm Farm
To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!