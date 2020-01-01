 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Peppermint Adropinol Tincture CBD 250mg 5ml

Peppermint Adropinol Tincture CBD 250mg 5ml

by Dirty Arm Farm

Dirty Arm Farm Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Peppermint Adropinol Tincture CBD 250mg 5ml

Adropinol™ is the first organic raw hemp seed oil sublingual product with live resin cannabis as its base. Liposomally enhanced liquid absorption is highly effective for medicinal purposes and is very discreet and easy to dose. Adropinol™ is highly concentrated for easy management of micro-dosing capabilities. Why take a dropper full when you can take a drop? Each drop delivers 2.5mg respectively and there are 100 drops per bottle. We make a high CBD, high THC, and balance 1:1 version, so it’s easy to create your own experience.

About this brand

To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!