  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Strawberry Cheesecake Cartridge 1g
Indica

Strawberry Cheesecake Cartridge 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm

Dirty Arm Farm Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Cheesecake Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

About this brand

To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!