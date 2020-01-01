 Loading…

Sativa

Tangie Hater Tears Sauce 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm

Tangie Hater Tears Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hater Tears represents the Farm’s pinnacle of extract purity, using a slow, ultra-clean single-solvent process.

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Dirty Arm Farm Logo
To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!