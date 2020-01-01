1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Adabinol™ is a Live Resin Infused Cannabis syrup- a perfectly blended premium quality liquid cannabinoid and terpene combination that is easy to dose. It doesn't stick to your cup and mixes well into many beverages. It is highly absorbable and effects are almost immediately felt.
