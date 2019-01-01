About this product

Barney's Farm Cookies Kush is the hottest new strain on the marijuana market. This Cannabis Cup winner 2014 has become a phenomenon. This strain is very forgiving to difficult conditions and easy to grow. The creation started using a specially selected GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) pheno crossed with the very potent OG Kush From the start the results were incredible, back crossing continued to find the perfect balance of Kush with the best attributes of Girl Scout Cookies Powerful THC content, and with a flowering time of just under 60 days, Cookies Kush smells and tastes like a fresh baked Cinnamon roll with a nutty earthy after taste Barney's Farm Cookies Kush is a powerful and extremely vigorous Indica plant, yielding huge amounts of beautiful stoney Kush buds Cookies Kush Feminised Cannabis Seeds Reviews | Barney's Farm "Exactly as described on website description with a cinnamon/spice flavor. It even matched the picture perfectly." "A good strain overall, with good yield and a nice high" Cookies Kush Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm THC: 24 % CBD: 1.3 % Gender: Cookies Kush seeds are feminised seeds that only produce female plants Type: Cookies Kush is suitable for growing Indoor and Greenhouse Genetics: Cookies Kush contains 100% Indica genes High: Cookies Kush gives a ’Heavy stoned’ effect. Flowering: Cookies Kush flowers in about 50 - 60 days. Height: Cookies Kush grows to about 50 - 100 cm plants. Yield: Cookies Kush yield is about + 600 gm/m2. Prizes: Cookies Kush won the first prize at the Cannabis Cup Medical: Cookies Kush is a strain with high CBD strength. Climate : Cookies Kush is suitable for Temperate and Hot climates Barneys Farm Cookies Kush Feminised Seeds Review A good strain overall, with good yield and a nice high