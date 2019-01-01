About this product

Barney's Farm Critical Kush Feminised is the award winning crossing of Critical Mass X OG Kush, a powerful Indica legend discovered in California. Critical Kush Feminised Stoned Effect: It's Indica dominant nature makes it ideal for relaxation, pain relief, and late night smoking This hardy and vigorous plant flowers in just eight weeks and yields a copious harvest of some of the biggest colas you’ve ever seen that are absolutely covered in trichrome crystal Critical Kush Feminised offers features of fresh tangy citrus to compliment the familiar earthy-pine Kush flavours Ideal for relaxation, pain relief and late night smoking Critical Kush Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm THC: 25% CBD: 2.1% Gender: Feminised seeds Barneys Farm - Critical Kush seeds are feminized seeds that only produce female plants Type: Critical Kush is suitable for growing Indoor, Outdoor and Greenhouse Genetics: Critical Kush contains 100% Indics genes High: Critical Kush gives a ’Heavy stoned’ effect. Flowering: Critical Kush flowers in about 50 - 60 days. Height: Critical Kush grows to about 50 - 100 cm plants. Yield: Critical Kush yield is about 600 gm/m2. Prizes: Critical Kush won the first prize at the Cannabis Cup. Medical: High in CBD Climate : Critical Kush is suitable for Hot and Temperate climates Critical Kush Feminised Cannabis Seeds Reviews | Barney's Farm "Very good strain - can't say enough about it - suggest if soil is medium use at least 10 gallon pots - many cola branches some larger than the main cola, good plant for beginners and advanced growers" "Nice plant that can be trained for SCROG. Huge yield with a longer Veg period and I could see them doing well in a SOG switching clones to flowering as soon as they root as these girls get big. Nice fruit, watch out for the humidity level if you want dense duds keep it under 50%"