About this product

BULK SEED PACKS ARE 100 SEEDS Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds AKA “Stardog”, is a mostly Sativa hybrid (90% Sativa/10% Indica) strain that is a super strong cross between the highly popular Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dog. Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dog Type: Mostly Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 56 to 63 days Outdoor Harvest: Early October Yield Indoor: 550 to 700g/m2 Yield Outdoor: 800g/plant Height Indoor: 80 to 120cm Height Outdoor: 150 to 200cm THC: 24% Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon Effect: Energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling Medical Conditions: Stress, anxiety and fatigue Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds have a THC level of around 22-24%. The dense, small to medium sized, popcorn shaped buds have a potent effect that can last up to 3 hours. Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds produce bright green Nugs with fiery orange hairs that have an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon. This strain offers a powerful uplifting Sativa high that leaves you feeling energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling. Stardawg Feminized is particularly good for treating those suffering from stress, anxiety and fatigue.