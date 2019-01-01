About this product

THC Bomb Feminised | Bomb Seeds Plant Height: Short (65-90cm) Indoor Flowering: 7-9 Weeks Harvest Outdoor: Sep-Oct THC: Very High (20-25%) Yield: Very High (550-650g/m²) Stoned/High: Strong, all round buzz THC Bomb Feminised is the original signature strain of Bomb Seeds and has created rave reviews around the world. This cannabis strain has it all a mixture of giant, rock-hard buds and explosively high THC levels. THC Bomb Feminised cannabis plant is a connoisseurs dream whilst also providing commercial growers with large yielding crops. Like Big Bud, THC Bomb Feminised cannabis plant harvest will be massive, coupled with the power and strength of a classic white cannabis seed strain. This cannabis has very high levels of THC, well over 20% when grown under optimum conditions. The strength and vigour and fast finishing make THC Bomb Feminised a truly top grade cannabis plant. Outdoors THC Bomb Feminised can produce well over 1kg per cannabis plant. When ready to harvest the plant will literally be covered in frosty white trichomes. This Feminised cannabis plant was developed to be something special delivering on every level: yield, strength, taste and speed. THC Bomb Review Good as a medicine with an amazing yield. Nice hard buds, many strong side branches, I did LST on her and it worked amazing. Long side branches with heavy big buds need support. Very resinous strain, good for muscle pains for MS and and works well as appetite stimulant. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED STRAIN !!!