 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. White Widow Feminised | Discount Cannabis Seeds

White Widow Feminised | Discount Cannabis Seeds

by Discount Cannabis Seeds

Write a review
Discount Cannabis Seeds Cannabis Seeds White Widow Feminised | Discount Cannabis Seeds

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Genetics: Indian/Brazilian Type: Feminised, Indica/Sativa THC Levels: Around 20% Grows: Greenhouse, Indoors, Outdoors Flowering Time: 8 - 9 Weeks Harvest Month: October Effects: Strong body stone White Widow Cannabis Seeds are one of the most well-known and potent cannabis strains in the world. Created by crossing a Brazilian Sativa strain with a highly resinous South Indian Indica it’s named after the plant's frosty appearance which makes it white with resin. White Widow Feminised is designed for the utmost potency rather than any complex flavour profile although the smoke is very smooth and satisfying. The initial hit comes on fast and strong, this then slowly evolves into a very relaxing high ideal. White Widow Feminised is a cannabis strain which is easy to grow almost anywhere. For Outdoor growers, its eight week flowering period ensures that it will be ready to harvest in October in Northern latitudes before the weather gets too cold.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

Discount Cannabis Seeds Logo
Buy from an outstanding range of over 3,000 Cannabis Seeds No frills, just the Best and Cheapest Seeds online WE SHIP TO THE UK, EUROPE, USA, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND