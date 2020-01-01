 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Beracky Glass Drop Down Adapter

Beracky Glass Drop Down Adapter

by Discount E-Nails

About this product

Beracky Glass Drop Down Adapter Features: N Style & S Style Adapter Joint: 14mm Male and Female Adapter Features: Straight and Parallel Joint Material: Glass Drop down adapters keep your rig cleaner and are easy to clean themselves. They also moves the coil away from the mouth piece on an e-nail setup. https://discountenails.com/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!