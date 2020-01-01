 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit This quartz banger fits the crossing 30mm coil Joint size: 14mm Male Includes: 1x 30mm Opaque Joint Quartz Nail 1x Bowl Insert 1x Carb Cap 1x Pin Coil-Nail Fastener *NOTE: Crossing 30mm Coil Sold Separately* https://discountenails.com/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!