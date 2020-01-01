About this product

Crossing 30MM Quartz Micro E-Nail Kit 1. Comes with a 30mm Quartz Nail: 14mm male rig joint (we sell quartz adapters separately to fit different joints) 2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time) 3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box. 4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees. 5.More convenient, heats up fast. 6.Has a very long operating life. How to operate: -Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit. -Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. -Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours. -0 means no shut off. -The default shut off time is 2 hours. -The temperature range is from 220F-990F Includes: 1 Controller Box 1 Opaque Joint Quartz Nail 30mm Coil Size (14mm male rig joint) 1 Quartz Bowl (Nail Insert) 1 Glass Carb Cap 1 Nail-Coil Metal Pin Fastener 1 Charging Cord 1 Power Chord 1 Gift Box 1 User Manual Specifications: Brand name Crossing Model Mini/Micro E-nail Color black and green Updated Features Shut off timer Weight 0.8KG Power 150W Temperature 220°F~999°F Voltage 120v The length of power line 1.8M The length of heating ring 1.2M The material of heating coil Stainless steel The material of box middle aluminium alloy, two sides plastic The material of the nail titanium grade 2 The material of heating wire cover Fire proof kevlar Warranty heating cord: 3 months control box:1 year