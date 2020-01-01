About this product

Crossing Core E-Rig Kit Features: (1):Cost effective (2):More coil selections (3):Unique coil design (4):USB-C and fast charge (5):Removeable Silicone sleeve Thank you for choosing the CORE, here are some tips to help you get started . On / Off - Click power button 5 times to turn on/off the device. When the device is turned on, the light will show your battery level Green/Full, White/Medium, Blue/Low, Red/Very Low. Changing Heat Settings: - Click power button 3 times to change heat settings. Low/Red, Medium/Blue, Medium High/White, High/Green as illustrated on manual. How to use: Fill the glass bubbler through the mouthpiece with water. Place desired concentrate on the coil of your choice and cover the coil with provided glass carb cap as needed. Power on the device and select the desired modes. Gently enjoy your vaping experience. Triple Titanium Coil with Black Ceramic: -For a long session,click power button 2 times to engage pre heat,the device will vibrate when ready for use.After 60 seconds the devices heating cycle will time out. - For a short session, pulse power button 8-10 seconds for several cycles. The device has a 15 seconds time out warning when you hold the power button down. ONLY USE RED AND BLUE FOR TRIPLE TITANIUM COIL! Quartz Bucket or Titanium Bucket Coil -Click power button 2 times to engage pre heat, the device will vibrate when ready for use. To extend heat sessions hold power down to heat the CORE 8-10 seconds for several cycles. ONLY USE WHITE AND GREEN FOR QUARTZ BUCKET OR TITANIUM BUCKET COIL! How to clean: - Use cotton swabs to clean the Quartz bucket or Titanium bucket each session. Clean the CORE base and air pathway when maintenance is required. - Simply soak the whole coil in a cup with ISO and dry the coil before use. The bucket needs to be taken out when cleaning the Quartz Bucket or Titanium Bucket coil. Charging: - Plug the USB-C cable into charging port and connect to provided charging brick for fast charge, it requires approximately 1 hour 45 minutes to fully charge. - Light will flash red while charging and solid red when done. All CORE coils are compatible with the Sai Plus Atomizers. Package Contents: 1 Core e-rig 1 Triple Titanium & black ceramic rod coil 1 Quartz bucket coil 1 Titanium bucket coil 1 USB cable 1 Fast charger adapter 1 Dab tool type A 5 Q Tips 2 alcohol swab 1 5ml silicone container 1 carry case 1 gift box https://discountenails.com/