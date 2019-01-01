About this product

Features of the Crossing E-nail Kit: 1. Comes with a size 20mm grade 2 titanium nail (10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig joint fitment) 2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time) 3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box. 4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees. 5.More convenient, heats up fast. 6.Has a very long operating life. How to operate: -Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit. -Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. -Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours. -0 means no shut off. -The default shut off time is 2 hours. -The temperature range is from 220F-990F Includes: 1 Controller Box 1 20mm Coil Size Titanium Nail (bottom of nail rig fitment: 10mm 14mm 18mm male and female) 1 Carb Cap 1 Charging Cord 1 Power Chord 1 Gift Box 1 User Manual