 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Crossing Micro E-Nail Controller Kit

Crossing Micro E-Nail Controller Kit

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Crossing Micro E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Crossing Micro E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Crossing Micro E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Crossing Micro E-Nail Controller Kit

$109.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Features of the Crossing E-nail Kit: 1. Comes with a size 20mm grade 2 titanium nail (10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig joint fitment) 2.Auto shut off timer function (you can set the time) 3.Black and Green mini/micro size control box. 4.Heats up only 45 SECONDS to 710 degrees. 5.More convenient, heats up fast. 6.Has a very long operating life. How to operate: -Hold down the middle button for 5 seconds to turn on/off the unit. -Click - to decrease temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit and click + to increase temperature in increments of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. -Click the middle button 5 times to change the auto shut off time from 0-5 hours. -0 means no shut off. -The default shut off time is 2 hours. -The temperature range is from 220F-990F Includes: 1 Controller Box 1 20mm Coil Size Titanium Nail (bottom of nail rig fitment: 10mm 14mm 18mm male and female) 1 Carb Cap 1 Charging Cord 1 Power Chord 1 Gift Box 1 User Manual

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!