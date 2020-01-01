 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Fancier 25mm Axial Style Coil Quartz Banger Kit

by Discount E-Nails

About this product

Fancier 25mm Axial Style Coil Quartz Banger Kit Nail: 25mm Axial Style Quartz Banger Nail (Choose joint size) Case Color: Black Carbon Fiber/Camouflage Rig Joint Size Choices (Bottom of Nail): 10mm/14mm/18mm Male or Female *Reaches 710 degrees in about 2-3 minutes* *Temperature range is 0-999 degrees* Includes:   1* Digital Temperature Controller  1* Heating Coil (25mm/inner Diameter)  1* Power Cable 1 * 25mm Quartz Nail (hoose your rig joint size)  1* Glass Carb Cap  1* Portable Carrying Case  1* Instruction Manual 1* Metal nail/coil Fastener Clip Fancier E-Nail Specifications: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail 25mm Coil Size With 10/14/18mm Male/Female Rig Joint Sizes Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) Approximate Size https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!