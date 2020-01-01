Peak Smart Rig by Puffco
by Simply Crafted
Fancier 25mm Axial Style Coil Quartz Banger Kit Nail: 25mm Axial Style Quartz Banger Nail (Choose joint size) Case Color: Black Carbon Fiber/Camouflage Rig Joint Size Choices (Bottom of Nail): 10mm/14mm/18mm Male or Female *Reaches 710 degrees in about 2-3 minutes* *Temperature range is 0-999 degrees* Includes: 1* Digital Temperature Controller 1* Heating Coil (25mm/inner Diameter) 1* Power Cable 1 * 25mm Quartz Nail (hoose your rig joint size) 1* Glass Carb Cap 1* Portable Carrying Case 1* Instruction Manual 1* Metal nail/coil Fastener Clip Fancier E-Nail Specifications: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail 25mm Coil Size With 10/14/18mm Male/Female Rig Joint Sizes Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) Approximate Size https://discountenails.com/
