G Pen Connect Starter Kit With Tank
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Fancier 25mm Axial Style Quartz Banger Nail -Made for the axial style coil- Includes: 1x Quartz Banger Nail 1x Metal Pin (to secure to coil) Joint Sizes: 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joint Types: Male, Female NOTE: Axial Coil is sold separately here: https://discountenails.com/collections/accessories/products/5-pin-kevlar-coil?variant=32353538605131
Be the first to review this product.