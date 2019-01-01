About this product

Fancier Double Quartz E-Nail Kit The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees. The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath. Please refer to the included user manual before operating. The Quartz nails are 14/18mm male joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female. Kit Includes: 1x PID Temperature Controller Box 1x Heating Coil 1x Power Cable 1x Quartz Banger Nail14/18mm Male 1x Straight Quartz Nail 14/18mm Male 1x 14/18mm Female Adapter 1x Quartz Banger Carb Cap 1x Straight Nail Carb Cap 1x Aluminum Case 2x Silicon Jars 1x User Manual Fancier E-Nail Features: Brand Name Fancier Key Word Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature ~ 999°F Temperature stability Around 5°F-7°F(depends on environment) Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male,18MM Male,14MM Female,18MM Female Joints 4 in 1 Coil Shaped Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)