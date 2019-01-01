 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Fancier Quartz Double E-Nail Case Kit

About this product

Fancier Double Quartz E-Nail Kit The PID E-Nail controller box controls the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees in about 3 minutes. Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees. The coil is rated at 100W under 110VAC. It is a barrel shaped coil with 19.8mm inner diameter size and 20mm outer size. The heating coil is 59 inches in length with a black and yellow fire retardant sheath. Please refer to the included user manual before operating. The Quartz nails are 14/18mm male joints. The kit comes with a 14/18mm female adapter. This makes the nails a 4 in 1 fitment, which will fit most all rigs male and female. Kit Includes: 1x PID Temperature Controller Box 1x Heating Coil 1x Power Cable 1x Quartz Banger Nail14/18mm Male 1x Straight Quartz Nail 14/18mm Male 1x 14/18mm Female Adapter 1x Quartz Banger Carb Cap 1x Straight Nail Carb Cap 1x Aluminum Case 2x Silicon Jars 1x User Manual Fancier E-Nail Features: Brand Name Fancier Key Word Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature ~ 999°F Temperature stability Around 5°F-7°F(depends on environment) Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male,18MM Male,14MM Female,18MM Female Joints 4 in 1 Coil Shaped Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)

About this brand

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!