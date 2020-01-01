 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Fancier Quartz Hybrid E-Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails

$129.99MSRP

About this product

Fancier Quartz Hybrid E-Nail Kit Nail: 6 in 1 Quartz Hybrid Nail Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber *Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes* *Temperature range is 0-999 degrees* Every Kit Includes: 1x PID temperature controller Box 1x coil (20mm Size) 1x AC power cable(1.5m) 1x Quartz Hybrid Nail 1x Quartz Dish 2x Silicone containers 1x Zipper Case 1x User Manual The Quartz Hybrid nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment. They fit most all rigs! Fancier E-Nail Specifications: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 10MM Male, 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 10MM Female, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 6 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) (Approximate Size) https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!