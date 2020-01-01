About this product

Fancier XL 25mm Quartz Banger E-Nail Kit Nail: 4 in 1 Quartz Banger Nail and Adapter Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber *Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes* *Temperature range is 0-999 degrees* Every Kit Includes: 1x PID temperature controller Box 1x coil (25MM Only) 1x AC power cable(1.5m) 1x 25MM Quartz Nail (14&18MM Male Joint) 1x Quartz Carb Cap 1x Glass Adapter(14&18MM Female) 2x Silicone containers 1x Zipper Case 1x User Manual The quartz nail is both a 14MM and 18MM male joint in one the glass adapter is a 14MM and 18MM female joint in one. So every E-Nail kits quartz nail is a 4 in 1 and can fit for both 14MM & 18MM female and fale joints. (Fits most all rigs!) Fancier E-Nail Specifications: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type "K" type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm)