Greenlightvapes G9 Mini H-Enail 2.0 Kit The G9 Mini H-enail 2.0 is a smaller version of our classic H-enail. No coil,power cable,torch,or butane is necessary to dab. The Mini H-enail is a portable,rechargeable,battery powered dabbing device, featuring a ceramic heating base and 3 temperature settings. Each Mini H-enail includes a titanium,ceramic,and quartz nail to give you optimal flavor each time. Glass fittings:Silicone rings Battery capacity: 18500/1500mAh Charging port: 2 mm round USB port Charging time:2 hours number of heating cycles on complete charge. Kit Includes: 1*G9 Mini Henail with non-removable lithiumion battery. 1*Glass pipe attachment. 1*Magnetic stainless steel dabber/carb cap. 1*Replacement ceramic nail. 1*Replacement quartz nail. 1*2.0 Round USB charger. 1*Mini Henail manual. 1*Warranty service card. 1*Cardboard gift box. Key Features: - Interchangeable Ceramic Base - Three Different XL Nails - 3 Temperature Settings - Long Lasting 1500mAh Battery - Small & Portable Q&A 1. How hot does the dish get? The dish can heat up to 980°F on the max setting, and reaches the target temperature in under 30 seconds. 2. How many uses can the Henail handle off a single charge? The Henail can handle 45-50 hits off a full charge. 3. Can you set temperatures? Yes, Henail can be put on 3 different heating temperatures. 4. How long does it take to charge? It can take about 2 hours for a full battery charge. 5. Can I replace the heating dish? Yes, all the nails are repalceable 6. How long is the warranty and what does it cover? 1-year warranty on all electrical components. 7. What happens if the glass breaks? Our warranty only covers electrical components. 8. What do I do if the holes get clogged in the glass? You can run it under warm water/soak glass in alcohol and the holes will unclog