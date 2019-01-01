 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Greenlightvapes G9 Mini H-enail Kit 2.0

Greenlightvapes G9 Mini H-Enail 2.0 Kit The G9 Mini H-enail 2.0 is a smaller version of our classic H-enail. No coil,power cable,torch,or butane is necessary to dab. The Mini H-enail is a portable,rechargeable,battery powered dabbing device, featuring a ceramic heating base and 3 temperature settings. Each Mini H-enail includes a titanium,ceramic,and quartz nail to give you optimal flavor each time. Glass fittings:Silicone rings Battery capacity: 18500/1500mAh Charging port: 2 mm round USB port Charging time:2 hours number of heating cycles on complete charge. Kit Includes: 1*G9 Mini Henail with non-removable lithiumion battery. 1*Glass pipe attachment. 1*Magnetic stainless steel dabber/carb cap. 1*Replacement ceramic nail. 1*Replacement quartz nail. 1*2.0 Round USB charger. 1*Mini Henail manual. 1*Warranty service card. 1*Cardboard gift box. Key Features: - Interchangeable Ceramic Base - Three Different XL Nails - 3 Temperature Settings - Long Lasting 1500mAh Battery - Small & Portable Q&A 1. How hot does the dish get? The dish can heat up to 980°F on the max setting, and reaches the target temperature in under 30 seconds. 2. How many uses can the Henail handle off a single charge? The Henail can handle 45-50 hits off a full charge. 3. Can you set temperatures? Yes, Henail can be put on 3 different heating temperatures. 4. How long does it take to charge? It can take about 2 hours for a full battery charge. 5. Can I replace the heating dish? Yes, all the nails are repalceable 6. How long is the warranty and what does it cover? 1-year warranty on all electrical components. 7. What happens if the glass breaks? Our warranty only covers electrical components. 8. What do I do if the holes get clogged in the glass? You can run it under warm water/soak glass in alcohol and the holes will unclog

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!