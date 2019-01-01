 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Greenlightvapes G9 Titanium E-Nail Kit

Greenlightvapes G9 Titanium E-Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails

$109.99MSRP

Greenlightvapes G9 E-Nail Kit Size Choice: 20mm/16mm/10mm coil with matching size nail Description: The G9 classic mini e-nail is a plug-and-play smart PID controller. It is for controlling the hot runner coli heater. This controller is professionally built with XMT-7100 PID and tuned. The Mini e-nail will heat from room temperature to max 1300℉(Approx. 700℃)within 1 to 2 minutes with almost no temperature overshot. Diameter 10mm coil is flat coil; while 16mm and 20mm coils are barrel shape coils. The coil is rated as 100W under 110VAC. The cable is 5 feet long with black Kevlar Fire retardant sleeve. The universal nail is made of grade 2 titanium. It has 4 disassemble pieces, which can be configured into male nail or female nail. This makes it a 4 in 1 fitment nail to fit most all rigs. Kit includes: 1x G9 classic mini e-nail temperature control box with digital screen 1x Adjustable titanium nail - 4 in 1 fits most rigs- 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female 1x 6 ft. removable power cable 1x 5 ft. long heating coil cord featuring a non-flammable Kevlar sheath 1x Titanium carb cap with removable dab tool 1x Product box.

About this brand

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!