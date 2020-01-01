About this product

Kanboro Tech Sub Dab Pro The Kanboro Tech Subdab Pro Portable e-nail is the higher end big brother to the Subdab Portable e-nail. The Subdab Pro Portable e-nail features a removable 2500 mAh 18650 battery with Micro USB charging which should give you between 35 and 50 uses per full charge. There is a replaceable ceramic cup atomizer to hold your full melt concentrates. The unit comes with a 14mm or 18mm adapter to use with your favorite glass water pipe. Features & Specifications Battery: 2500 mAh Removable 18650 Battery 3 Click Turn On/Off 3 Seconds to 400°F, 10 Seconds to 600°F 14 and 18mm Water Pipe Adapter Included Pure Ceramic Nail For Quick Heating and Clean Taste 1) Subdab is a 2 in 1 portable and water pipe e-nail vaporizer. It can be used alone or with a water pipe bong. 2) Easy to use, portable, durable and powerful. It is small enough to take anywhere, and durable enough to use on the largest water pipes. 3) Heats up in only 3 seconds to 400F, and 10 seconds to 600F, allowing for the best dab conditions.